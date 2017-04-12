Royals call up pitchers Scott Alexander, Jake Junis from Class AAA Omaha

The Royals summoned bullpen depth from Class AAA Omaha on Wednesday, calling up left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander and right-hander Jake Junis.
The moves came one day after the club optioned struggling left-hander Matt Strahm back to Omaha. The team also optioned outfielder Terrance Gore to Class AA Northwest after a 2-0 loss to Oakland on Monday.
Alexander and Junis will both be uniform when the Royals resume a three-game series against the A’s at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Alexander, 27, posted a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings out of the bullpen last season. Junis, 24 and a 29th-round pick in 2011, will be making his major-league debut. He allowed two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings in his first start at Omaha and will provide depth and length out of the bullpen in Kansas City.
After battling command issues during the first week of the season, Strahm threw a scoreless inning for Omaha on Tuesday night. He allowed one hit and struck out one against zero walks.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
