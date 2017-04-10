Royals option outfielder Terrance Gore, prepare to make roster move

2:43 Royals fans pay tribute to Yordano Ventura: 'Nobody was like him' Pause

1:00 Kauffman Stadium's craziest new food options include an $18 funnel cake sandwich

0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

2:54 Royals players prepare for home opener without Yordano Ventura

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

1:21 Ian Kennedy on giving up homer to Rajai Davis

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash