Royals option outfielder Terrance Gore, prepare to make roster move

The Royals are poised to add another player to their 25-man roster before Wednesday’s game against the Oakland A’s. The club optioned outfielder Terrance Gore to Class AA Northwest Arkansas following a 2-0 loss to A’s on Monday afternoon.
The team did not announce a corresponding roster move entering a day off on Tuesday.
They could add an eighth reliever to the bullpen as cover against a shaky relief unit. Utility man Whit Merrifield is also at Class AAA Omaha and could potentially offer an offensive jolt at second base — though the Royals had stated their desire to give Raul Mondesi everyday playing time. Mondesi is batting .143 (3 for 21) in seven games.
Outfielder Jorge Soler is also eligible to come off the disabled list after sustaining a Grade 1 oblique strain during the final weeks of spring training but doesn’t appear close to returning.
In recent days, Soler has begun swinging a bat. Royals manager Ned Yost has said he will likely need a rehab stint in the minors before making his Royals debut.
The Royals opted to open the season with Gore on the 25-man roster, hoping that his speed would be a game-changing weapon. But he was rarely used during the first week of the season. He did pinch run for Salvador Perez in the ninth inning Monday before being sent back to the minors.
