Yordano Ventura’s mother delivers first pitch before Royals home opener

Before throwing out the first pitch of the Royals’ home opener Monday, Marisol Hernandez was greeted by several Royals on the top step of the dugout.
Manager Ned Yost, pitching coach Dave Eiland, first baseman Eric Hosmer, catcher Salvador Perez and infielder Christian Colon were among the Royals who took a moment to hug Hernandez, the mother of Yordano Ventura, who was honored before the Royals played the A’s.
It’s the first game at Kauffman Stadium since Ventura died last offseason in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.
Marisol Hernandez was joined at the game with her father, Raul. She wore a Royals home white jersey with Ventura’s No. 30 on the back. Behind them, beyond the left-field fence, was an “ACE 30” sign, which was also displayed on the pitcher’s mound covering during batting practice.
Danny Duffy, Alex Gordon, Raul Mondesi, Drew Butera, Kelvin Herrera, Colon, Alcides Escobar, Chris Young, Joakim Soria and Mike Moustakas carried a black Ace 30 banner to just behind the pitcher's mound and unfurled it.
Hosmer spoke to the crowd and thanked Royals fans.
"I can assure you that there was no place that felt more like home than on that mound for Yordano," Hosmer said.
Marisol Hernandez came out to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch. She wrote "Dios" in the dirt then threw to Perez.
