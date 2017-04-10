Royals players, coaches embrace Yordano Ventura’s family before home opener

From the same dugout her son Yordano Ventura spent three seasons occupying, Marisol Hernández looked over the field at Kauffman Stadium.
She had just spent several minutes receiving hugs from Salvador Perez, Raul Mondesi, Eric Hosmer, Christian Colon and other Royals, all offering condolences after the death of her son in a Dominican Republic vehicle crash in January.
But now it was time for silence.
The Royals flew Hernández and her father, Raul Hernández, in from the Dominican Republic on Monday morning, just in time for a pregame ceremony that honored Ventura’s life. It was her turn to throw out the first pitch.
As images of Ventura with his teammates and fans played on the video board in center field, Hernández watched from the dugout with a baseball gripped in her right hand. She watched Alex Gordon, Mondesi, Drew Butera, Kelvin Herrera, Colon, Danny Duffy, Joakim Soria, Mike Moustakas, Chris Young and Alcides Escobar unfurl a black ACE 30 banner beyond the pitching mound.
She listened to Michael Phillips, a saxophone soloist, play a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
And as the final notes of the mournful tune faded into the breeze, Hernández finally made her way onto the field arm in arm with Royals manager Ned Yost. She stooped behind the same mound Ventura pitched from a mere seven months ago and wrote the word “Dios,” Spanish for God, in the dirt.
Hernández, who did not speak publicly on Monday, threw a one-hopper to Perez at the plate, waved to the crowd and walked off the field, her father at one side and Yost, with his arm slung around her shoulders, on the other.
Even after the ceremony ended, reminders of Ventura weren’t hard to come by at the stadium.
Above the home bullpen in left, below the numbers retired by the Royals and under the 2014 American League pennant and 2015 World Series championship flags Ventura helped raise, is an ACE 30 banner.
ACE 30 is emblazoned on the pitching mound cover.
In the tunnel that leads from the Royals locker room to the first steps of the dugout is another ACE 30 banner, black with white lettering like the one in the outfield.
After she walked off the field, Hernández and her father were escorted to the team store by Royals employees, who helped them navigate the maze of merchandise. Ventura T-shirts and jerseys no longer hang on the racks, but a fan with a pack full of memorabilia on his back came up to the group and showed Hernández a baseball. He briefly explained that it was a minor league ball that Ventura had signed for him during one of his stints at Class AAA Omaha.
“That one was one I carried around everywhere. It’s been through a lot with me,” Sam Vargas Jr said. “If it made her feel closer to her son, I wanted her to have it.”
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
Comments