Royals' bullpen raises more questions after three-game sweep in Minnesota

Two years ago, in the opening weeks of a season that would end with champagne, the steel spine of a champion signaled its warning to the rest of the baseball.
The Royals’ bullpen was a menace, a scowling, swaggering, fear-inducing unit that rolled five or six deep. In the month of April, the collection of power armed allowed just eight earned runs. On most nights, the formula was doled out using just three initials: HDH.
Two years later, as another baseball season approached, nobody inside the Royals organization believed its 2017 bullpen could approach such dominance. The names have changed, of course. The roster has turned over. A relief corps rehab would require creativity, ingenuity and production from its next generation of arms.
But nobody, perhaps, thought it would be this bad, not in the first week at least. The Royals’ bullpen struggles continued for another day on Thursday, in a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field
Left hander Mike Minor, an early bright spot, allowed two runs in a decisive bottom of the seventh. The Royals suffered their first three-game sweep to begin a season since 2001.
A season cannot be judged in one series, yet the Royals’ bullpen offered little encouragement across four days at Target Field. The unit allowed 14 earned runs in three games, including dueling meltdowns on Monday and Wednesday. In the finale, Minor served up two runs on three hits, including an RBI double from Jason Castro that broke a 3-3 tie. The performance represented the best seventh inning of the week.
The porous bullpen obscured a week of offensive question marks. After producing just two runs in two games, the Royals struck for three against Twins starter Kyle Gibson, a Mizzou product.
The attack was limited to solo homers from Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas and an RBI double from Alcides Escobar. For Moustakas, it was his second solo blast in three games. The rest of the offense is waiting to hit full capacity.
In his Royals debut, starter Jason Hammel allowed three runs over five-plus innings, finishing with two strikeouts and four walks. The command issues elevated his pitch count to 90 after five innings and ended his day after a five-pitch walk to start the sixth. The efficiency problems were compounded by a defense that could use some refinement.
Second baseman Raul Mondesi bobbled a tailor-made double-play ball with one out in the second, leading to the Twins’ second run and additional work for Hammel. Mondesi failed to turn another double play in the third against the speedy Byron Buxton. And right fielder Paulo Orlando pulled up ever so early on a drive off the bat of Max Kepler in the bottom of the fifth.
The baseball slammed up against the padding of the wall in right-center, skirting away from Orlando. Brian Dozier scored easily. The Twins took a 3-2 lead.
The moment would have required a sensational grab from Orlando — and a possible high-speed collision with nylon and padding — but instead the baseball fell in, allowing the Twins to tack on a third run against Hammel.
For Hammel, the afternoon represented his first start since a nightmarish journey through the jaws of free agency. Last fall, he celebrated a World Series championship with the Chicago, watched the club’s front office decline his option and prepared to cash in as one of the best available starters on the market.
But as the calendar pushed toward February, Hammel was still at home, wondering when the right deal would come along. It presented itself during the first week of February, a two-year, $16 million deal to reinforce the Royals’ rotation after the death of Yordano Ventura.
On Thursday afternoon, Hammel offered a serviceable performance. As the bullpen hemmorhaged runs and the offense struggled to lock in, it didn’t matter in the end.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
