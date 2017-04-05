Royals' offense remains quiet in a 9-1 loss to the Twins

They spent the offseason searching for more punch, the Royals’ brain trust assessing, and then massaging, a roster that finished the 2016 season with just 675 runs. The number ranked 13th in the American League, 49 fewer than the World Series champions scored in 2015, and that was not enough.
So Royals general manager Dayton Moore sent closer Wade Davis to Chicago for outfielder Jorge Soler, and he waited out the market before signing designated hitter Bradon Moss. It was a frugal strategy, to be sure, a front office working at the margins. But it represented just the tip of the offseason calculus. An offense in need of an upgrade was always going to rely on improvement from within. So they would count on better health from Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain. They would hope for more production from Alex Gordon. They would need another star turn from first baseman Eric Hosmer.
After two games in Minnesota, the formula remains in place. Yet the Royals are still waiting for their offense to come alive after a 9-1 thrashing at the hands of the Twins on Wednesday afternoon. On another chilly day at Target Field, the Royals were confounded by another Twins starter. On Monday, it was former Royal Ervin Santana. This time, it was left-hander Hector Santiago, who allowed just one run in five innings.
Santiago, who spent part of last season with the Los Angeles Angels, surrendered 17 runs in 14 innings against the Royals in 2016. On Wednesday, he placed a stranglehold on the Kansas City attack, scattering four hits and finishing with four strikeouts.
Only an early-season pitch count could stop Santiago. The Twins’ bullpen continued his work, while the Royals’ relief corps crumbled in the seventh inning for the second straight game.
Nathan Karns, who is set to make his starting debut on Sunday in Houston, came on in the seventh to sneak in an inning of work. He loaded the bases on a single and two walks before allowing a three-run triple from the bat of Miguel Sano. The baseball slammed off the top of the wall in right-center field and cleared the bases.
It expedited Karns’ departure and the arrival of left-hander Matt Strahm, who struggled mightily in his second appearance. Two days after giving up four earned runs in the season opener, Strahm issued another walk and gave up a line-drive, three-run homer to Eduardo Escobar.
As Escobar circled the bases, a mostly-empty Target Field came to its feet. The seventh inning had offered a second disaster, six runs and three walks, just two days after a six-run meltdown in the same inning.
In two games, the Royals’ pitchers have issued 16 walks while the bullpen has allowed 12 earned runs. Before the wheels fell off, Royals starter Ian Kennedy survived five innings, allowing three runs during a long second inning.
The performance reinforced the inconsequential nature of spring training numbers. In 19 1/3 innings this spring, Kennedy had yielded just three runs, with all of those coming in a exhibition loss to the Texas Rangers last Friday. In his first regular season start since a strong season in 2016, he ran into the trouble in the second.
Kennedy needed 37 pitches to get through the inning. His fastball command eluded him. The Twins jumped him for three runs after drawing consecutive walks with one out. Escobar opened the scoring by poking an 0-2 curveball into center field for an RBI single. Eddie Rosario pounced on a 3-2 fastball up in the zone.
On the other side, Santiago retired the first 11 hitters he saw before Cain served a single into center field. Hosmer followed with a single through the right side. The Royals scratched across their only run on an RBI single from Paulo Orlando.
From there, it was all Twins.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments