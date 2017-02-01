Brandon Moss officially signs with the Royals, will make $3.75 million in 2017

Brandon Moss is officially a member of the Royals, the club announced on Wednesday. Moss passed a physical on Wednesday morning and signed a two-year contract worth a guaranteed $12 million. He is expected to be introduced on Wednesday afternoon during a news conference at Kauffman Stadium.
Moss, 33, will make $3.75 million in 2017 and $7.25 million. The contract also includes a guaranteed $1 million buyout on a $10 million mutual option in 2019. Moss could also make $500,000 in bonus money. According to the contract, Moss will make an additional $50,000 if he reaches 275 plate appearances, and another $50,000 for 300, 325, 350, 375, 400, 425, 450, 475 and 500 plate appearances.
After signing Moss, the Royals’ payroll projects to be just under $140 million. Moss profiles as a left-handed option at designated hitter, in addition to insurance in the outfield and at first base. A veteran slugger, Moss spent most of the last two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, batting .225 with a .300 on-base percentage and 28 homers in 128 games in 2016.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments