Ned Yost said he believes Royals catcher Salvador Perez will be fine

There was some good news in Royals camp regarding catcher Salvador Perez on Sunday.

One day after Perez left Team Venezuela’s game in Jalisco, Mexico, in the World Baseball Classic because of a knee injury, manager Ned Yost said he didn’t believe there was any structural damage to the knee.

In a news release, Team Venezuela said Perez had an MRI done in Mexico and the results showed only inflammation in the knee.

“He’s going to be OK we think,” Yost said. “He’ll be all right. They checked him out yesterday, Pedro (Grifol, the Royals catching coach) was on the phone most of the night and so was Nick (Kenney, the Royals’ head trainer), talking to the (Venezuela) GM, talking to the trainers, and talking to Salvy himself.

“He feels much better. He felt better last night.”

Yost said Perez will be back in camp on Monday and the team will give him another MRI.

Perez was injured in a freak play. Italy’s Drew Butera, the Royals’ backup catcher, thought he had a chance to score in the bottom of the ninth inning. However, Butera slowed up when he saw Perez, the Venezuela catcher, had the ball at the plate. Butera tried to slow his momentum, but ended up landing on Perez’s left knee.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Royals' Peter Moylan on playing in WBC after return from Team Australia Pause 15:29 Recap of Facebook Live Royals talk with Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff 4:17 Crown Chasers episode three: Royals' stars made tough transition from top-rated prospects to major league success 1:16 Ned Yost on what he expects to see from the Royals at this part of spring training 1:14 Royals end up in 7-3 loss to Reds 0:19 Baby news comes via 'Salvy' splash 3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline 2:32 Cerner's new Innovations complex is open in Kansas City 3:36 Snow, cold don't stop the fun at the Snake Saturday Parade 2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals Royals teammates rave about Drew Butera's professionalism in backing up All-Star catcher Salvador Perez. Colton Dodgson Cronkite News at Arizona State University

Yost said despite the injury to Perez, he still likes the World Baseball Classic.

Ditto for relief pitcher Peter Moylan, who was back in the Royals clubhouse on Sunday after pitching for Team Australia in Tokyo. Moylan lamented the injury to Perez, but said the WBC is a great experience.

“It’s the view that I’m sure anyone that’s affiliated with a major-league club would have,” Moylan said. “Any fan, any front office person, any staff member doesn’t want anyone getting hurt. It was a freak little fake half slide. ... You don’t want to see anybody get hurt, but at the same time it’s international play, and it’s a different level of excitement. I can’t speak for the Americans, but I know the Australian team was excited to be there and will continue to try to be there.