Former Cubs starter, reliever Travis Wood is Royals’ latest addition to pitching staff

On the day pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, the Royals beefed up their pitching staff.

They agreed to terms on a two-year contract with left-handed pitcher Travis Wood, pending a physical, a source familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Star.

The contract agreement, which is not yet official, was first reported by ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick on Monday afternoon.

Wood, 30, is a swingman who could move between the starting rotation and the bullpen. He posted a 2.95 ERA in 61 innings across 77 relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2016. But he has also made 133 starts in his career, including 98 for the Cubs from 2012 to 2015.