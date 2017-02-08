Royals sign right-hander Jason Hammel to a two-year contract

The Royals on Wednesday filled a hole in their rotation as right-hander Jason Hammel signed a two-year deal with a mutual option for 2019.
It is a backloaded contract that will pay Hammel $5 million in 2017 and $9 million in 2018. The deal also includes a $2 million buyout on a mutual option for 2019.
To make room for Hammel on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated right-hander Alec Mills for assignment. Mills appeared in three games last season for the Royals after splitting time at Class AAA Omaha and Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
Hammel, 34, had a 3.83 ERA with 144 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings last season with the Chicago Cubs. Hammel has made 20 or more starts in each of the last eight seasons, including 30 or more in each of the the last two seasons with the Cubs.
Royals general manager Dayton Moore acknowledged last week that the team’s starting pitching had a void in the wake of the tragic death of Yordano Ventura in a vehicular crash in his native Dominican Republic.
That opening is now filled by Hammel, who likely will be third in the Royals rotation, behind left-hander Danny Duffy and right-hander Ian Kennedy. Lefty Jason Vargas should claim the fourth spot, leaving the Royals to fill the No. 5 slot in spring training. That battle figures to be between right-hander Nathan Karns and left-hander Matt Strahm.
Royals fans will remember Hammel as the pitcher who allowed Salvador Perez’s game-winning RBI single in the 12th inning of the 2014 AL Wild Card Game, which Kansas City won 9-8 over the Oakland A’s.
“I went and looked, it wasn’t a terrible pitch,” Hammel told reporters after that game. “He went out and got it. I don’t know how he had enough to get it by J.D. (Josh Donaldson), but I don’t know what to say. It’s just tough to play so well and lose. It’s win or go home, and it’s no fun to be the goat.”
Hammel was drafted by the Rays and made his big-league debut in 2006. He was dealt to the Rockies in 2009, then traded to the Orioles three years later. In 2014, Hammel signed as free agent with the Cubs, but was traded to Oakland in July of that year.
After the 2014 season, Hammel was granted free-agency and signed with the Cubs again. Despite winning a career-best 15 games, Hammel was not part of the Cubs’ World Series roster.
The Royals scheduled a news conference with Hammel for Wednesday afternoon.
