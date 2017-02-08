Royals send right-hander Alec Mills to the Cubs for outfielder Donnie Dewees

The Royals concluded a quick flurry of roster activity on Wednesday evening, sending right-handed pitcher Alec Mills to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor-league outfielder Donnie Dewees.
Mills, 25, got caught in a roster crunch after the club officially added right-handed pitcher Jason Hammel to the roster. Mills was designated for assignment on Wednesday afternoon, which cleared space on the roster. But the move was simply a prelude to a trade announced Wednesday night.
“We just got put in a spot,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said of the decision to part ways with Mills. “We felt like we need to hold onto some of our other arms that can give us some power and some matchup ability in the bullpen. And we felt like we had some depth there.”
By dealing Mills, the Royals also used a midlevel prospect to acquire another asset in Dewees, a 23-year-old outfielder who was drafted in the second round in 2015. Dewees, who does not need to be placed on the 40-man roster, spent the 2016 season splitting time at two Class A levels. He batted .284 with a .338 on-base percentage and 31 stolen bases in 129 games.
Mills, a 22nd-round pick in 2012, posted a 3.22 ERA in 125 2/3 innings split between Class AA Northwest Arkansas and Class AAA Omaha. Used mostly as a starter in the minors, Mills also made three appearances for the Royals, allowing five runs in 3 1/3 innings. He would have likely began the 2017 season at Class AAA Omaha.
Eleven for World Baseball Classic
The Royals’ organization will be sending 11 players to the World Baseball Classic, which will be played March 6-22.
Of the 11 players, six are on the 40-man roster.
First baseman Eric Hosmer and left-hander Danny Duffy will play for Team USA, catcher Salvador Perez and shortstop Alcides Escobar are on Team Venezuela, reliever Joakim Soria will play for Team Mexico and catcher Drew Butera will play for Team Italy.
Other members of the Royals participating: catcher Allan de San Miguel (Australia) and shortstop Mauricio Ramos (Colombia), who both played last season at Northwest Arkansas; left-hander Jake Kalish (Israel), who was at Wilmington in 2016; right-hander Gabe Cramer (Israel), who played for Lexington; and catcher Meibrys Viloria (Colombia), who was with Idaho Falls last year.
