Royals agree to contract with closer Kelvin Herrera, avoid arbitration

Royals general manager Dayton Moore’s perfect record is intact — he has never had a case go to arbitration since he joined the Royals.
That trend continued Friday as the Royals agreed to a one-year contract with presumptive closer Kelvin Herrera. In addition to Herrera’s $5.325 million salary this season, he will earn $50,000 for making the All-Star Game. Herrera was an All-Star in 2015 and 2016.
Herrera’s salary is the midpoint of what he asked for and the Royals offered when arbitration numbers were exchanged, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, who first reported the deal.
Earlier in the off-season, the Royals agreed to contracts with first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Danny Duffy, so they no longer have an arbitration-eligible players.
Herrera, who will be a free agent after the 2018 season, was paid $2.55 million in 2016.
The Royals traded closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Jorge Soler in December, and Herrera is expected to take over the closer’s role this season.
Herrera, 27, was 2-6 with a 2.75 ERA last season with 12 saves. He had career-bests with a 0.96 WHIP (walks and hits per nine innings) and a 2.47 FIP (fielding independent pitching), while piling up 86 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched.
The Star’s Rustin Dodd contributed to this story
