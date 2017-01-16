Royals

January 16, 2017 1:11 PM

Royals, starter Danny Duffy agree to contract extension through 2021 season

By Rustin Dodd

The Royals and left-handed starter Danny Duffy on Monday agreed to a new five-year, $65 million contract that runs through the 2021 season.

Duffy could have become a free agent after the 2017 season, his final year of arbitration, but will instead make $5 million this season, $14 million in 2018, $15.25 million in 2019 and 2020 and $15.5 million in 2021.

