Michael Porter Jr. will enter NBA Draft after one season at Mizzou

The Michael Porter Jr. era of Missouri basketball is over.
Missouri’s freshman phenom announced he will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft, forgoing his final three years of college eligibility. He made the announcement in an Instagram post Monday.
"I want to thank Mizzou Nation, my coaches and my teammates for the incredible support," Porter said. "I wish I could have been on the court with my brother every single night, but I'm so thankful to have been a part of such a special group."
Porter was projected as the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft going into the regular season but his stock fell after missing the almost all of the regular season following back surgery. The 6-foot-10 forward returned for Missouri’s two postseason games, both losses, but showed flashes of his old self despite playing around 70 percent his capacity.
He’s still a projected top-10 pick and can potentially get back into the top-five with a strong display at team-held workouts.
DraftExpress has Porter projected to go No. 7 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
