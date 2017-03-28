Michael Porter Sr. signs three-year contract as Mizzou assistant coach

2:06 Harold Brantley reflects on his life since the crash Pause

0:49 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on why he's sticking with Alex Smith

2:34 Billy Preston: Kansas will be fine next season

1:58 Woman's KC house is nearly stolen with a piece of paper

1:10 Mark Bedell on Kansas City Public Schools' strategic plan

23:05 Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live: Sam on KU basketball, Raiders move, Royals and more

4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'

4:09 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight losses: 'They all stick with me'

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school