Michael Porter Sr. signs three-year contract as Mizzou assistant coach

New Missouri men’s basketball assistant coach Michael Porter Sr. signed a three-year contract March 22 worth $1.125 million.
The deal, which runs through April 30, 2020, calls for an annual base salary of $300,000, plus an additional $75,000 in supplemental salary each year.
Porteralso receives a country club membership, courtesy car, four season tickets to men’s and women’s basketball, and access to all other home sporting events.
There are also incentives built in for a Southeastern Conference regular-season title and “NCAA tournament accomplishments,” but no other details were provided in a memorandum of understanding released Tuesday by Mizzou.
The MU athletic department also agrees to pay any buyout owed to Washington, where Porter was an assistant coach this season under Lorenzo Romar.
Porter confirmed Thursday that he was joining first-year Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin’s staff. Martin was hired March 15 as Kim Anderson’s successor and the 19th full-time head coach in Tigers hoops history.
Porter’s son, Michael Porter Jr., announced Friday he was committing to Missouri after receiving a release from the national letter of intent he signed with Washington in November.
Porter Jr. is the top prospect in the 2017 class, according to Rivals and ESPN, and will play in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago.
Kentucky and Texas A&M also reportedly had interest in adding Porter Sr. to their men’s basketball staff.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments