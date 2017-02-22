Ankle surgery sidelines Mizzou tight end Kendall Blanton for spring football

Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton will miss spring camp after undergoing a procedure on his ankle, a team spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
Blanton, a Blue Springs South graduate who will be a junior in the fall, underwent surgery last week to repair torn ligaments resulting from a sprained right ankle.
He was spotted wearing a protective boot on the foot and walking with crutches Tuesday at the Tigers men’s basketball game against No. 11 Kentucky at Mizzou Arena.
Blanton — who was limited to eight games, primarily in a special-teams capacity, as a redshirt freshman in 2015 — flashed immense potential during a breakout sophomore campaign.
He finished seventh on Mizzou with 16 catches and 161 yards last season, but his three touchdown receptions were tied for second and represent the most in a season by a Tigers tight end since 2011.
Blanton also was used as a halfback, lining up at a shallow depth in the backfield, improved by leaps and bounds as a blocker in his first full season seeing the field on offense.
While Blanton won’t be available for spring practice, which wraps up with the annual Black & Gold Game on April 15 at Memorial Stadium, but MU’s medical staff expects him to be ready for fall camp.
