Mizzou makes a game of it in 72-62 loss to No. 11 Kentucky

6:16 Kim Anderson at news conference after win: 'Bet you guys are surprised' Pause

8:08 Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tigers' recruiting class

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep