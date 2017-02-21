Mizzou makes a game of it in 72-62 loss to No. 11 Kentucky

It seemed like Missouri’s night — and it could have been.
Whether it was the student who hit a half-court shot worth $5,000 at intermission or the scrappy way the Tigers played — no doubt buoyed by the best crowd of the season at Mizzou Arena — the unthinkable seemed possible.
Missouri, which has rented space in the SEC cellar for three straight seasons, went toe-to-toe with No. 11 Kentucky, the two-time reigning conference champs and winningest program in NCAA history.
With the student section at the south end of Mizzou Arena’s packed to the rafters for the first time this season, the Tigers rode a wave of enthusiasm to an early lead and held it for almost the entire first half.
The Wildcats pulled away in the end for the 72-62 victory.
Senior forward Derek Willis’ transition dunk off a lob from freshman guard De’Aaron Fox with 1:40 remaining sent fans streaming into the aisles and toward the exits.
Before that, Mizzou Arena was as alive as it’s been during third-year coach Kim Anderson’s tenure.
After spotting Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) a seven-point lead early in the second half, Mizzou (7-20, 2-13) managed to knot the game at 52-52 with 7:42 remaining.
Wildcats coach John Calipari was whistled for a technical, taking exception to a traveling call against freshman center Wenyen Gabriel as he was hounded on a defensive board by a pack of Tigers defenders.
Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips connected on both free throws coming out of the timeout and junior forward Jordan Barnett drew Mizzou even with a bucket inside on the ensuing possession.
Led by the rowdy student section, the season-best announced crowd of 11,574 let Calipari have it during the timeout.
When Fox was slow to get up after Barnett’s basket, it was easy to think Kentucky might be in trouble.
Instead, Fox returned after a brief rest and helped the Wildcats double up the Tigers down the stretch in keeping pace with Florida — an 81-66 winner Tuesday against South Carolina in Gainesville, Fla. — atop the SEC standings.
Mizzou, which had a season-low four assists, never found an answer for freshman Bam Adebayo, who finished with a game-high 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting and a game-high 15 rebounds.
Kentucky freshman guard Malik Monk, who is the SEC’s leading scorer, was a non-factor, finishing with 11 and going 4 of 12 overall and 1 of 5 from three-point range.
Fox also struggled, going 4 of 10 and scoring only 13, but he also grabbed five rebounds and dished a game-best four assists in the win.
The Tigers, who were outrebounded 26-12 in the second half and have lost 20 games for the third straight season, couldn’t have asked for a much better start.
Senior forward Russell Woods backed down Wildcats freshman Bam Adebayo, banking in the game’s opening points.
Sophomore guard K.J. Walton followed with a steal and uncontested dunk before Phillips’ first of three opening-half three-pointers put the Tigers up 7-3 early.
Mizzou never led by more than four points, but Anderson’s squad weathered every Kentucky run in a first half that featured four times and three lead changes.
After the Wildcats stretched the lead to 20-15 midway through the half, the Tigers rattled off a 13-4 run that included two more Phillips three-pointers, five points from Barnett and a two-handed power jam by freshman forward Reed Nikko.
Off a defense-splitting bounce pass from Phillips, Nikko’s dunk was nice, but it paled in comparison to Barnett’s vicious slam earlier in the half.
Barnett blocked a jumper by Monk, beat Willis to the loose ball — as Willis tumbled backwards to the ground — and presumably received clearance from Columbia Regional Airport to take off from outside the paint for a soaring slam.
The Wildcats closed the half on a 7-2 run and led 31-30 at intermission despite a 19-18 rebounding deficit and nine turnovers.
Kentucky didn’t have a single fast-break point in the first half, a key point of emphasis for Mizzou and went 6 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Phillips finished with a career-high 22 points and Barnett added 13 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore forward Kevin Puryear grabbed a team-high eight rebounds but shot 1 of 11 from the field and 2 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments