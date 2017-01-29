Bishop Miege’s Jafar Armstrong de-commits from Mizzou football

Wrapping up an official visit this weekend to Notre Dame, Bishop Miege senior wide receiver Jafar Armstrong de-committed Sunday morning from Missouri.
Armstrong, who committed to the Tigers in June, made the announcement on Twitter.
He thanked Mizzou’s “coaching staff, players, and fans for bringing me in as one of their own these past 7 months,” but said he’s decided to open his recruitment.
“I hope everyone at Mizzou understands I have to do what’s best for me and I wish nothing but the best for them,” Armstrong continued in a tweet. “I have been a fan of Mizzou since i was little and that will not change. It’s just time for me to get out of Missouri and start my new life as a young man. Thank you and God bless.”
January 29, 2017
Armstrong, who is Rivals’ No. 77 wide receiver in the 2017 recruiting class and the No. 3 player in Kansas, told The Star on Thursday before leaving for South Bend, Ind., that nervous Missouri fans “shouldn’t be worried.”
“I’m just enjoying the last parts of my recruitment,” Armstrong said. “I feel like I’ve been slept on for a long time by all these colleges. It’s fun to finally get them all coming through. I’m going to enjoy the last bit of my recruitment, because when you get there there’s no more smiling coaches. They expect you to work and to win. I’m going to enjoy these last few weeks with coaches being all buddy-buddy with me.”
When asked how confident he was he’d sign with the Tigers on Wednesday, Armstrong said, “I’m not going to put a percent chance on it. I know I’m signing with Mizzou, so I’m just going to leave it there.”
Still, he was excited to visit Notre Dame.
“I mean, it’s Notre Dame,” he said. “It’s just exciting for them to have interest in me. You hear about how wonderful the campus is, all about ‘Touchdown Jesus’ and the football field. It’s going to be great to go down there and see what it’s like firsthand.”
Obviously, it was more persuasive than he expected, too.
Armstrong’s high school teammate — Miege senior offensive lineman Colin Grunhard, who is the son of former Chiefs Pro Bowl center and Notre Dame graduate Tim Grunhard — announced Wednesday that was accepting a preferred walk-on spot with the Fighting Irish.
Armstrong, a Lee’s Summit resident and Rivals three-star recruit, had yet to commit to another program. He also visited Minnesota last weekend and boasts offers from Baylor, Illinois, Iowa and Kansas among more than a dozen offers.
Armstrong — a 6-foot-1 and 185-pound prospect, who is a speedy deep threat on the outside — is listed as a four-star recruit, the top prospect in Kansas and No. 33 wide receiver overall, by 247 Sports and as a three-star recruit by ESPN and Scout.com.
A three-time Kansas Class 4A Division I champion with the Stags, Armstrong was a productive player as a junior with more than 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He continued to fly under the radar a bit despite an even strong senior season.
Armstrong finished with 54 receptions for 1,277 yards and 21 touchdowns, setting a state record for career touchdown catches with 45 and won the Otis Taylor Award as Kansas City’s top high school receiver last season.
With Armstrong’s decision, Mizzou now has 21 known commitments in its 2017 recruiting class, which is ranked 45th in the country by Rivals.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
