Lipscomb outlasts Mizzou 81-76 in nonconference finale

5:20 Mizzou Minute: Breaking down the Tigers' win against Arkansas Pause

4:34 Mizzou coach Barry Odom on a senior day win

6:25 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame: Former MU coach Gary Pinkel enjoys being free of the grind

1:50 Backstage at Cirque Du Soleil and 'OVO' at the Sprint Center

3:01 UMKC volleyball player and recent mom thrives after having a baby

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:40 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Gap and power running plays are key