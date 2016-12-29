Lipscomb outlasts Mizzou 81-76 in nonconference finale

Lipscomb University is a private Christian college in Nashville and a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Normally, when playing a paycheck game against mid-major competition, the school names become interchangeable, but that’s not the case for Missouri’s men anymore.
Not after the Tigers lost 81-76 on Thursday against Lipscomb at Mizzou Arena, the third home loss against mid-major competition for third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad this season.
Mizzou also lost Nov. 28 against North Carolina Central and Dec. 17 against Eastern Illinois at home.
Fun fact: Lipscomb’s athletics mascot is the Bisons, which is based on the archaic Latin plural usage of the term.
Apparently, it doesn’t matter than the correct plural form is “bisontes,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary online.
Less fun fact: the Bisons’ victory was the first against a Power Five program since a win Dec. 28, 2008, at Indiana when the Hoosiers were embarking on a 6-25 season in Tom Crean’s first in Bloomington.
Lipscomb (7-9) was in control basically from the outset.
The Bisons led for the final 7:31 of the first half, building the margin as high as nine points behind sophomore guard Garrison Mathews’ game-best 14 points at halftime.
Missouri (5-7) had trailed had trailed for more than 30 minutes of game action before sophomore guard K.J. Walton’s personal six-point run fueled a comeback.
He delivered the Tigers’ first lead since the opening two minutes with a driving layup at the 8:05 mark in the second half.
Walton then connected on four straight free throws at the heart of an 11-0 run that turned a 60-54 deficit into a 65-60 lead for Mizzou.
The lead remained five points after a nifty, hard-nosed baseline drive and acrobatic reverse layup by sophomore guard Jordan Geist, who made his first start of the season.
The Bisons scored the next nine points, including the go-ahead two-hand flush on a vicious baseline thrown by sophomore forward Eli Pepper.
Lipscomb’s lead was 71-67 with 2:48 remaining before foul trouble caught up with the visitors.
Pepper fouled out and Mizzou sophomore forward Kevin Puryear connected on one of two free throws.
It wasn’t enough, especially with Anderson’s crew going 3 of 8 at the line during the final 2:43 before Geist connected twice with game out of reach in the closing seconds.
After rebounding a missed three-pointer, senior forward Russ Woods’ putback made it a one-point game and Bisons point guard Kenny Cooper fouled out for a push off against Geist.
The Tigers were unable to capitalize when Woods missed two free throws before a layup by sophomore center Rob Marberry extended the lead to 73-70.
Lipscomb’s Nathan Moran stole the ensuing inbound pass, but blew an uncontested layup, but again Mizzou failed to capitalize when Puryear only made one of two free throws on the ensuing possession.
Marberry essentially iced the win by drilling a pair of free throws with 39.2 seconds remaining, but Moran definitely put the game out of reach with 2.6 seconds left by drilling two charity tosses.
Missouri freshman guard Frankie Hughes, who is the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 11.8 points per game, did not suit up for the game.
Hughes did not practice all week, according to a team spokesman, but officially he was not suspended.
Hughes’ former high school teammate at Garfield Heights in Cleveland, freshman forward Willie Jackson, announced earlier in the day he would transfer.
Meanwhile, third-year Tigers coach Kim Anderson shuffled the team’s starting lineup as promised after last week’s Braggin’ Rights loss to Illinois.
Obviously, Hughes was subbed out, but sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer also came off the bench for the first time this season.
Sophomore guard Jordan Geist and junior forward Jordan Barnett were the replacements in the starting lineup alongside Terrence Phillips, Kevin Puryear and Russell Woods, who’ve started all 12 games this season.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
