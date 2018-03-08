Download and print your 2018 NCAA Tournament basketball bracket, with TV times

Get ready for March Madness with this year’s NCAA Tournament bracket, including TV times (all times Central).
Printable bracket
Click this link to download a printable PDF bracket
Bracket analysis
South Region: Virginia, Cincinnati and defense rule
East Region: Villanova has the momentum
Midwest Region: No. 1 seed Kansas aiming for Final Four
Jesse Newell: Why KU's path to a Final Four is difficult, yet sort of perfect for this year's team
West Region: NCAA Tournament could define college career of Michael Porter Jr.
Mizzou: Here's what you need to know about Mizzou's potential NCAA Tournament opponents
K-State: Wildcats to face Creighton in NCAA Tournament as No. 9 seed
Wichita State: Five things to know about the Shockers' first March Madness opponent: Marshall
