Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

K-State analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

K-State analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business

KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

Shea Rush (Jaron's son) pushes North Carolina starters

Shea Rush (Jaron's son) pushes North Carolina starters

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

Former Mizzou player Johnathan Williams III is bullish on Cuonzo Martin

Former Mizzou player Johnathan Williams III is bullish on Cuonzo Martin

The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after its announcement on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after its announcement on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

NCAA Tournament

Download and print your 2018 NCAA Tournament basketball bracket, with TV times

The Kansas City Star

March 08, 2018 10:45 AM

Get ready for March Madness with this year’s NCAA Tournament bracket, including TV times (all times Central).

Printable bracket

Click this link to download a printable PDF bracket

Bracket analysis

South Region: Virginia, Cincinnati and defense rule

East Region: Villanova has the momentum

Midwest Region: No. 1 seed Kansas aiming for Final Four

The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after it was revealed on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba and Neil NakahodoThe Kansas City Star

Jesse Newell: Why KU's path to a Final Four is difficult, yet sort of perfect for this year's team

The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after it was revealed on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba and Neil NakahodoThe Kansas City Star

West Region: NCAA Tournament could define college career of Michael Porter Jr.

Mizzou: Here's what you need to know about Mizzou's potential NCAA Tournament opponents

The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after it was revealed on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba and Neil NakahodoThe Kansas City Star

K-State: Wildcats to face Creighton in NCAA Tournament as No. 9 seed

On Friday, the Shockers will take on Marshall University during their first game of the NCAA Tournament. Here is a quick overview of the Thundering Herd's 2017-2018 basketball season. Candi Bolden

Wichita State: Five things to know about the Shockers' first March Madness opponent: Marshall

Beyond buzzer-beaters and bracket-busters, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is big business. This is a look at some of the numbers—and dollars—surrounding March Madness. Ali Rizvi and Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

