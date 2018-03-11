More Videos

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament 112

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

Pause
'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding 45

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

K-State analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 360

K-State analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 263

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed 1587

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business 98

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business

KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year 116

KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

Shea Rush (Jaron's son) pushes North Carolina starters 96

Shea Rush (Jaron's son) pushes North Carolina starters

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?' 45

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

Former Mizzou player Johnathan Williams III is bullish on Cuonzo Martin 36

Former Mizzou player Johnathan Williams III is bullish on Cuonzo Martin

The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after its announcement on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star college basketball columnists Blair Kerkhoff and Vahe Gregorian break down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket shortly after its announcement on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

NCAA Tournament

Virginia, Cincinnati and defense rule South Region of NCAA Tournament

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

March 11, 2018 08:33 PM

Defense rules the South Region.

The top two seeds — Virginia and Cincinnati — ranked first and second in scoring defense. If they meet in the regional final, the first to 50 might win.

The Atlantic Coast Conference was terrific this season, which makes Virginia’s 31-2 record all the more amazing. The Cavaliers’ lone conference loss was by one point to Virginia Tech (they also lost at West Virginia).

Virginia roared to the ACC Tournament title beating North Carolina in the final, and enters the NCAA Tournament with the most regard since they were a top seed from 1981-83, the Ralph Sampson years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cavaliers went 17-1 in ACC play. The last team to lose only one ACC game in a season was Maryland in 2002, and the Terps won the national championship that year.

Second-seeded Cincinnati, led by Gary Clark, won the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Sunday and has its highest seed since 2002.

No. 3 seed Tennessee was picked to finish 13th in the SEC. But Rick Barnes, in his third season, has delivered one of the best years in Vols history. They’re back in the NCAA after a four-year absence, and Tennessee has one of the nation’s youngest teams.

BEST MATCHUP

Forgive us for looking ahead to a delicious second-round contest in Boise between Wildcats: fourth-seeded Arizona and fifth-seeded Kentucky. NBA scouts will be particularly interested in this one.

More Videos

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament 112

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

Pause
'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding 45

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

K-State analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 360

K-State analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 263

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed 1587

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business 98

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business

KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year 116

KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

Shea Rush (Jaron's son) pushes North Carolina starters 96

Shea Rush (Jaron's son) pushes North Carolina starters

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?' 45

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

Former Mizzou player Johnathan Williams III is bullish on Cuonzo Martin 36

Former Mizzou player Johnathan Williams III is bullish on Cuonzo Martin

University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari reacts to his team's seeding in the NCAA Tournament as the Cats watch the selection show from his Lexington home. Marcus DorseyLexington Herald-Leader

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Is anyone playing better than Arizona center Deandre Ayton? He dominated the Pac 12 tournament with 32 points against both UCLA and USC, and he added 18 boards against the Trojans. He could be the first player selected in the NBA Draft.

UPSET SPECIAL

Loyola over Miami. The 11th-seeded Ramblers rolled in the Missouri Valley Conference, and following the region’s theme play excellent defense. The Hurricanes finished the season 10-8.

FINAL FOUR PICK

Arizona over Virginia

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament 112

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

Pause
'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding 45

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

K-State analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 360

K-State analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 263

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed 1587

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business 98

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business

KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year 116

KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

Shea Rush (Jaron's son) pushes North Carolina starters 96

Shea Rush (Jaron's son) pushes North Carolina starters

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?' 45

Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

Former Mizzou player Johnathan Williams III is bullish on Cuonzo Martin 36

Former Mizzou player Johnathan Williams III is bullish on Cuonzo Martin

Analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

View More Video