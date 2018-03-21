KU's Devonté Graham is three-for-three on All-America teams with one to be announced

Kansas senior point guard Devonté Graham has been voted first-team All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the organization announced Wednesday.
The NABC is one of the four organizations used for the NCAA’s consensus All-America team. Graham previously made The Sporting News' and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's All-America first teams. The Associated Press team is to be announced.
The other NABC first-teamers: Villanova's Jalen Brunson, Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Oklahoma's Trae Young.
A year ago, KU’s Frank Mason was chosen first-team All-America and player of the year by the NABC.
Graham, 6 feet 2 from Raleigh, N.C., has also been honored as the 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year and first-team All-Big 12, as one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and first-team All-America by The Sporting News, NCAA.com, the USBWA and the NABC.
He earned All-Big 12 Tournament team honors after averaging 14.3 points and 10.0 assists in three KU wins.
