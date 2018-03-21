Devonté Graham helped lead Kansas past Seton Hall and into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on March 17, 2018. Bo Rader
University of Kansas

KU's Devonté Graham is three-for-three on All-America teams with one to be announced

By Gary Bedore

March 21, 2018 11:10 AM

Kansas senior point guard Devonté Graham has been voted first-team All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the organization announced Wednesday.

The NABC is one of the four organizations used for the NCAA’s consensus All-America team. Graham previously made The Sporting News' and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's All-America first teams. The Associated Press team is to be announced.

The other NABC first-teamers: Villanova's Jalen Brunson, Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Oklahoma's Trae Young.

A year ago, KU’s Frank Mason was chosen first-team All-America and player of the year by the NABC.

Graham, 6 feet 2 from Raleigh, N.C., has also been honored as the 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year and first-team All-Big 12, as one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and first-team All-America by The Sporting News, NCAA.com, the USBWA and the NABC.

He earned All-Big 12 Tournament team honors after averaging 14.3 points and 10.0 assists in three KU wins.

