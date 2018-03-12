More Videos

For KU Jayhawks, fun can equal success

For KU Jayhawks, fun can equal success

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

KU seniors Devonte' Graham and Svi Myhailiuk on the Jayhawks NCAA draw

KU seniors Devonte’ Graham and Svi Myhailiuk on the Jayhawks NCAA draw

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

KU's Silvio De Sousa: 'It's a great feeling. I can't describe it'

KU’s Silvio De Sousa: 'It's a great feeling. I can't describe it'

KU postgame wrapup from the Big 12 Tournament

KU postgame wrapup from the Big 12 Tournament

Devonté Graham on Silvio De Sousa: 'He played great today'

Devonté Graham on Silvio De Sousa: 'He played great today'

Kansas coach Bill Self after winning Big 12 Tournament: 'Today we were terrific'

Kansas coach Bill Self after winning Big 12 Tournament: 'Today we were terrific'

De Sousa on Konate: 'Once he dunked that ball, I said, 'Oh, it's not going to happen again''

De Sousa on Konate: "Once he dunked that ball, I said, 'Oh, it's not going to happen again'"

Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship

Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship

KU Jayhawks senior Devonte' Graham talks about being awakened by a phone call from Bill Self, who told him he'd been chosen Big 12 Player of the Year. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
KU Jayhawks senior Devonte’ Graham talks about being awakened by a phone call from Bill Self, who told him he’d been chosen Big 12 Player of the Year. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

University of Kansas

KU senior Devonté Graham picks up another first-team All-America honor

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 02:30 PM

Lawrence

Kansas senior point guard Devonté Graham has been chosen first-team All-America by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, the organization announced Monday.

Graham, the Big 12’s player of the year, was a first-team All-America pick by The Sporting News last week.

The other two outlets used for the NCAA consensus All-America team are the Associated Press and National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Joining Graham on the USBWA first team: Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Marvin Bagley III (Duke) and Trae Young (Oklahoma). The second team: Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State), Trevon Bluiett (Xavier), Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Keenan Evans (Texas Tech) and Jock Landale (Saint Mary's).

Former KU point guard Frank Mason a unanimous first-team All-American last season. He received the Oscar Robertson Trophy recognizing the national player of the year by the USBWA.

In the past week, Graham has won Big 12 player of the year, made the all-Big 12 first team, was chosen as one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy point guard of the year award and was picked first-team All-America by The Sporting News, NCAA.com and the USBWA.

KU coach Bill Self said recently Graham's Big 12 player of the year honor assured he will have his jersey No. 4 hung in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters.

Graham was chosen to the Big 12’s all-tournament team after averaging 14.3 points and 10.0 assists per game in leading KU to three wins and the Big 12 title at the Sprint Center.

From Raleigh, N.C., Graham is third nationally and second in the Big 12 in assists per game at 7.5. He averages 17.3 points per game, which is third in the conference and he is sixth in free-throw percentage (83.4), fourth in three-point field goals made (2.9), seventh in three-point field goal percentage (41.2) and fifth in steals (1.6).

