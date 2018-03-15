How some Devonté Graham words helped KU ... long after they were spoken

SHARE COPY LINK KU guard Devonte' Graham led the Jayhawks with 29 points in a 76-60 victory over Penn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament but was assisted by Lagerald Vick in the second half. Chris Fickett

KU guard Devonte' Graham led the Jayhawks with 29 points in a 76-60 victory over Penn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament but was assisted by Lagerald Vick in the second half. Chris Fickett