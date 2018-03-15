Graham-led Kansas overcomes pesky Penn in first-round of NCAA tourney

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas men's basketball coach talks about how his team overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to upend pesky 16-seed Penn 76-60 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament's Midwest Regional at Intrust Bank Arena. Jaime Green

Kansas men's basketball coach talks about how his team overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to upend pesky 16-seed Penn 76-60 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament's Midwest Regional at Intrust Bank Arena. Jaime Green