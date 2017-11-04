More Videos


  • David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

    Kansas coach David Beaty says fans have 'every right to be' disappointed after Jayhawks' 38-9 loss to previously winless Baylor on Nov. 4, 2017.

Kansas coach David Beaty says fans have 'every right to be' disappointed after Jayhawks' 38-9 loss to previously winless Baylor on Nov. 4, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star
Kansas coach David Beaty says fans have 'every right to be' disappointed after Jayhawks' 38-9 loss to previously winless Baylor on Nov. 4, 2017.

University of Kansas

KU football finds new rock bottom after four-score loss to previously winless Baylor

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

November 04, 2017 2:31 PM

LAWRENCE

Well, what now?

Kansas football fans suffering through a season’s worth of disappointment took another shot to the gut Saturday, watching as the Jayhawks were overwhelmed at home in a 38-9 loss to Baylor.

Yes, that Baylor. The team that was 0-8 coming in with a previous home loss against FCS opponent Liberty.

It was the latest embarrassing look for a Jayhawks program that has had its share this season.

Two weeks ago, KU had just 21 yards of offense against TCU — the worst mark ever by a Big 12 team. In the same game, the team tied the FBS record with its 44th consecutive road loss.

Evidently, even that wasn’t rock bottom for the program flailing in coach David Beaty’s third season.

A week after throwing for 418 yards, Carter Stanley was inaccurate while throwing too often without his feet set. That led to a costly third-quarter interception that killed any slim hopes of a comeback.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks secondary was beaten repeatedly by a Baylor offense decimated by injuries. True freshman Charlie Brewer — in his first start — threw for 233 yards in the first half. Big-play threat Denzel Mims also broke free, catching a 56-yard pass before going over 100 receiving yards in the third quarter.


  • David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise

    Kansas coach David Beaty is asked about progress in his third year with the program following a 38-9 loss to Baylor on Nov. 4, 2017.

David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise

Kansas coach David Beaty is asked about progress in his third year with the program following a 38-9 loss to Baylor on Nov. 4, 2017.

Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

An indication of KU’s failings also was on display during the final possession of the first half.

The Jayhawks, desperately needing a score while trailing by 15, had just picked up some momentum following a Baylor missed field goal. They took over at their own 20 with 1:05 left and a timeout remaining, a tough scenario but one more manageable for a team that runs a spread, up-tempo offense.

KU started with a running play, gaining two yards, clock running. The Jayhawks took their time before running again for 13 yards, hustling to the line after already using most of the available time.

Then came a dropped pass by Steven Sims, followed by another incompletion. On third and 10, KU surrendered, going to draw play to run out the clock.

The Jayhawks never even used the one timeout they had.

Baylor, which entered as a 7 1/2-point favorite even without a win this year, easily delivered a larger spread than that while primarily running the ball in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, Beaty dropped to 3-30 at KU, which includes a 1-29 record against non-FCS foes. That lone victory was a 24-21 overtime win over Texas last season.

KU, which fell to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in the Big 12, should be at least three-touchdown underdogs in its final three games. The Jayhawks travel to Texas next week before hosting Oklahoma and traveling to face Oklahoma State.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Baylor 38, Kansas 9

Baylor

0

21

7

10

38

Kansas

0

6

3

0

9

Second Quarter

KAN—FG Rui 38, 14:24

BAY—G.Holmes 26 pass from Brewer (C.Martin kick), 13:15

BAY—Feuerbacher 25 pass from Brewer (C.Martin kick), 7:03

KAN—FG Rui 40, 4:18

BAY—G.Holmes 4 run (C.Martin kick), 2:29

Third Quarter

KAN—FG Rui 43, 10:39

BAY—Te.Williams 1 run (C.Martin kick), 2:51

Fourth Quarter

BAY—FG C.Martin 38, 8:45

BAY—Wainright 9 pass from Brewer (Webster kick), 2:31

BAY

KAN

First downs

20

15

Rushes-yards

39-120

33-126

Passing

335

163

Comp-Att-Int

24-30-0

19-36-1

Return Yards

59

179

Punts-Avg.

5-37.8

4-41.25

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

1-1

Penalties-Yards

7-60

4-30

Time of Possession

33:29

26:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Baylor, Te.Williams 23-62, Hasty 5-28, Brewer 8-22, G.Holmes 1-4, Ebner 2-4. Kansas, Herbert 10-71, T.Martin 3-26, Do.Williams 7-23, Moos 1-11, Sims 1-11, Stanley 9-(minus 2), Bender 1-(minus 6), Schadler 1-(minus 8).

PASSING—Baylor, Atkinson 1-1-0-20, Brewer 23-29-0-315. Kansas, Stanley 17-33-1-155, Bender 2-3-0-8.

RECEIVING—Baylor, Mims 5-122, G.Holmes 4-66, Te.Williams 4-25, Ebner 3-34, B.Lynch 2-10, Hasty 2-5, Feuerbacher 1-25, Brewer 1-20, Atkinson 1-19, Wainright 1-9. Kansas, Sims 7-47, Schadler 3-25, Patrick 3-17, Fairs 2-40, Harrell 2-30, B.Johnson 1-5, Herbert 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Baylor, C.Martin 36. Kansas, Rui 48.


  • David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise

    Kansas coach David Beaty is asked about progress in his third year with the program following a 38-9 loss to Baylor on Nov. 4, 2017.

David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise

