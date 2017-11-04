KU football finds new rock bottom after four-score loss to previously winless Baylor

Well, what now?
Kansas football fans suffering through a season’s worth of disappointment took another shot to the gut Saturday, watching as the Jayhawks were overwhelmed at home in a 38-9 loss to Baylor.
Yes, that Baylor. The team that was 0-8 coming in with a previous home loss against FCS opponent Liberty.
It was the latest embarrassing look for a Jayhawks program that has had its share this season.
Two weeks ago, KU had just 21 yards of offense against TCU — the worst mark ever by a Big 12 team. In the same game, the team tied the FBS record with its 44th consecutive road loss.
Evidently, even that wasn’t rock bottom for the program flailing in coach David Beaty’s third season.
A week after throwing for 418 yards, Carter Stanley was inaccurate while throwing too often without his feet set. That led to a costly third-quarter interception that killed any slim hopes of a comeback.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks secondary was beaten repeatedly by a Baylor offense decimated by injuries. True freshman Charlie Brewer — in his first start — threw for 233 yards in the first half. Big-play threat Denzel Mims also broke free, catching a 56-yard pass before going over 100 receiving yards in the third quarter.
An indication of KU’s failings also was on display during the final possession of the first half.
The Jayhawks, desperately needing a score while trailing by 15, had just picked up some momentum following a Baylor missed field goal. They took over at their own 20 with 1:05 left and a timeout remaining, a tough scenario but one more manageable for a team that runs a spread, up-tempo offense.
KU started with a running play, gaining two yards, clock running. The Jayhawks took their time before running again for 13 yards, hustling to the line after already using most of the available time.
Then came a dropped pass by Steven Sims, followed by another incompletion. On third and 10, KU surrendered, going to draw play to run out the clock.
The Jayhawks never even used the one timeout they had.
Baylor, which entered as a 7 1/2-point favorite even without a win this year, easily delivered a larger spread than that while primarily running the ball in the fourth quarter.
With the loss, Beaty dropped to 3-30 at KU, which includes a 1-29 record against non-FCS foes. That lone victory was a 24-21 overtime win over Texas last season.
KU, which fell to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in the Big 12, should be at least three-touchdown underdogs in its final three games. The Jayhawks travel to Texas next week before hosting Oklahoma and traveling to face Oklahoma State.
