KU football sets incredible history — twice — in loss to TCU

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance Kansas coach David Beaty talks to reporters following his team's 43-0 loss to TCU on Oct. 21, 2017. KU finished with 21 yards, the worst mark by an FBS team since at least 2000. Kansas coach David Beaty talks to reporters following his team's 43-0 loss to TCU on Oct. 21, 2017. KU finished with 21 yards, the worst mark by an FBS team since at least 2000. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

