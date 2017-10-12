KU fans lined up while waiting for the doors to open at Allen Fieldhouse for Late Night in the Phog in 2016.
University of Kansas

KU Athletics maintains FBI hasn’t contacted it regarding Adidas investigation

By Gary Bedore And Jesse Newell

The Kansas City Star

October 12, 2017 7:17 AM

LAWRENCE

Kansas Athletics responded to a University Daily Kansan story Wednesday night, saying nothing has changed as it relates to an FBI investigation of college basketball.

Associate athletic director Jim Marchiony reiterated Wednesday that KU Athletics has not had any contact with the FBI.

His statement came after the Kansan reported that its Freedom of Information Act request sent to the FBI requesting any KU documents related to a potential FBI investigation was rejected. The response letter stated, “The material you requested is located in an investigative file which is exempt from disclosure ... ”

Later in the letter, FBI Section Chief David M. Hardy states, “This is a standard notification that is given to all our requesters and should not be taken as an indication that excluded records do, or do not, exist.”

Marchiony was asked about the FBI response.

“If you read the FBI’s response, it indicates that that is a standard response to a standard request,” Marchiony said. “It doesn’t change any response that we’ve given since the case was announced.”

Marchiony previously has said that KU has not been contacted by federal authorities in relation to the college basketball probe.

When asked specifically about what documents the FBI could be referencing — if they exist — Marchiony said: “That could be any number of things. That could be something as simple as the contract that we have with Adidas.”

Marchiony was asked if he thought KU Athletics was being actively examined by the FBI as part of its college basketball investigation.

“That’s a question for the authorities to answer, not us,” he said. “Like I said, neither the story nor the FBI’s standard response changes our response that we’ve made (since this case started).”

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

