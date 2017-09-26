Big 12 assistant among 10 people charged in college basketball fraud and corruption case

1:50 Life expectancy declines in these zip codes Pause

3:09 Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials

1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC

6:47 Star Sessions with Dylan Guthrie & The Good Time Guys

1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

1:11 How the Salvy Splash became the Royals' winning tradition

2:09 Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

3:30 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests