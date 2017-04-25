KU basketball team lands Cal transfer Charlie Moore

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has once again dipped into the transfer market to fill a future need.
Charlie Moore, a 5-foot-11 guard who played for Cal last season, committed to play for KU on Tuesday, making it official with a post on his Twitter account. He will have to sit out next season with three years of eligibility remaining after that.
New Chapter... # RockChalk pic.twitter.com/Kb7qstWyzi— Charles Moore (@CharlieM2_) April 25, 2017
Moore, originally from Chicago, averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds as a starter for the Bears last season. He also scored a career-high 38 points in his second game against UC Irvine.
A former Mr. Basketball Illinois, Moore was Rivals’ 55th-ranked player in the class of 2016. He projects as the point guard replacement for Devonté Graham following his senior year.
Moore, who made 35 percent of his threes last season, did have some issues finishing shots inside. He made 46 percent of his shots at the rim, according to Hoop-Math.com, which contributed to his overall 41-percent accuracy from two-point range.
This continues a trend of Self taking in transfers. Memphis’ Dedric and K.J. Lawson announced their intentions to come to Lawrence earlier this month and KU confirmed their signings Tuesday. Current squad members Dwight Coleby (Mississippi), Malik Newman (Mississippi State) and Sam Cunliffe (Arizona State) also made it to KU after starting elsewhere.
“We’re excited about all three of these prospects,” Self said in a release announcing the signing of the Lawson brothers and Moore. “They’ve all had successful starts to their college careers at different institutions. Certainly, the transfers became so attractive to us, in large part because we will have guys in our program who will be ready to contribute in a year. We could lose multiple guys next year, so I think this is a great fit for the University of Kansas. Not only will we get better down the road but this will certainly make us better in practice next year.”
With the addition of Moore, KU has no remaining scholarships for next season’s class unless guard Svi Mykhailiuk decides to remain in the NBA Draft.
