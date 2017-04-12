KU’s Svi Mykhailiuk will test NBA Draft market but could return for senior year

Svi Mykhailiuk will enter the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, KU basketball coach Bill Self announced Wednesday, leaving open the possibility the 6-foot-8 guard could return to Kansas for his senior year.
Mykhailiuk has until May 24 to remain in the draft or return to the Jayhawks.
“We support Svi 100 percent with his decision to test,” Self said. “I know he'll prepare very hard for it and after the combine, he'll get accurate feedback and make an informed decision which is what the rules are designed to do. In no way, shape or form is this a surprise. We expected this.”
