KU did not report bar altercation to Title IX office as required, father tells Senate committee

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

2:58 What it takes to be KU's Big Jay and Baby Jay

4:40 KU senior Landen Lucas on NCAA tourney: 'This is exactly where we want to be'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

2:21 KU senior Frank Mason on winning Big 12 player of the year