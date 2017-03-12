KU gets No. 1 seed in NCAA Tourney, Jayhawks’ Final Four path goes through Tulsa, KC

Kansas was awarded a No. 1 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks (28-4), who won their 13th straight Big 12 Conference regular-season title by four games but lost to TCU in the quarterfinals of the postseason tournament, claimed the top seed in the Midwest Regional and No. 2 seed overall on Sunday.
KU will play a No. 16 seed, the winner of a First Four game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis, on Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. A victory would mean a second-round game against either No. 8 seed Miami (Fla.) or No. 9 Michigan State on Sunday in Tulsa.
Two victories would mean a Sweet 16 appearance on Thursday, March 23 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The Midwest Regional championship game will be Saturday, March 25 at the Sprint Center.
KU could conceivably meet Iowa State in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City. Iowa State, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest, will meet No. 12 Nevada in the first round and would play either No. 4 Purdue or No. 13 Vermont in the second round for the right to play at the Sprint Center, where the Cyclones won the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday.
Louisville is No. 2 seed in the Midwest and Oregon the No. 3 seed. Also in the Midwest Region from the Big 12: No. 10 seed Oklahoma State.
Defending national champion Villanova, which beat KU in last year’s South Regional final, is the No. 1 overall seed and top seeded in the East Region. The No. 3 overall seed is North Carolina, which got the top seed in the South Region. If KU and the Tar Heels reach the Final Four, they would play in the national semifinals.
