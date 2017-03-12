K-State makes NCAA Tournament, will play Danny Manning’s Wake Forest team in First Four

Kansas State was selected to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday as a No. 11 seed in the South Region but will have to beat fellow 11 seed Wake Forest in a First Four game to reach the first round.
The Wildcats will face the Demon Deacons, coached by former KU star Danny Manning, around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday (truTV) in the second game of the night in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will face No. 6 seed Cincinnati on Friday in Sacramento, Calif. The winner of that first-round game gets either No. 3 seed UCLA or No. 14 Kent State in the second round Sunday.
#KStateMBB is headed to #MarchMadness! pic.twitter.com/mQHt9ytr9B— K-State Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 12, 2017
K-State (20-13) hoped that it had sewed up a big by beating Baylor on Thursday night in the Big 12 Tournament. It was the Wildcats’ second victory over the top-10 Bears this season.
This will be Bruce Weber’s third NCAA trip as coach of the Wildcats, but he’s still looking for his first win. The Cats lost to La Salle in 2013 at the Sprint Center and Kentucky in 2014 in St. Louis.
Comments