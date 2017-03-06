Woman accused of battery against KU’s Carlton Bragg to apply for diversion

Saleeha Soofi, the woman accused of misdemeanor battery against KU basketball player Carlton Bragg, will apply for a diversion agreement, her attorney said Monday.
Soofi, who had pleaded not guilty, was scheduled to appear Monday in Douglas County District Court to set a trial date. A judge set an April court date to approve the diversion application and said Soofi did not need to be present.
Robin Fowler, Soofi’s attorney, had no comment.
Bragg had been charged with misdemeanor battery against Soofi following an early Dec. 9 argument at a fraternity party. The charge against Bragg was dismissed Dec. 14 and the Douglas County District Attorney’s office charged Soofi, 19, instead after reviewing surveillance video.
The Star requested a copy of the video but it was denied because it had not been entered into the public record. The video was not shown in any court proceedings.
