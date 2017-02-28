How Landen Lucas’ scoreless 73 seconds changed the game for KU

0:45 Bill Self says Big 12 streak will end someday ... but he hopes not for a while Pause

0:31 Frank Mason on MVP chants: 'It's all great, but with me it's all about the team'

1:26 Bill Self on Frank Mason after Senior Night win: 'He's an amazing kid'

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

9:15 Analysis: Kansas 87, TCU 68

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance