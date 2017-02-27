KU rallies to beat Oklahoma on Senior Night

The new No. 1 team in the Associated Press college basketball poll had trouble playing to its ranking for much of Monday night, which didn’t seem to matter by the end of the evening.
Big 12 regular-season champion Kansas (27-3, 15-2 Big 12), which ascended to the top spot Monday afternoon for the first time this season committed 11 turnovers and missed seven free throws in 15 tries the first half and trailed by as many as 12 points the second half before rallying to claim a 73-63 victory over Oklahoma in what turned out to be another festive Senior Night at Allen Fieldhouse.
Devonté Graham made three three-pointers in an astounding 25-6 run that helped KU rally from a 54-42 deficit with 10 minutes, 13 seconds remaining and forge a 67-60 lead with four minutes to play. KU closed the contest on a 31-9 run and had Allen Fieldhouse rocking.
Lagerald Vick added two threes in the game-breaking surge and Frank Mason, who heard chants of “MVP, MVP” and Josh Jackson had four points apiece.
“How ‘bout your Jayhawks. We slept-walked for 32 minutes. We finally woke up,” coach Bill Self told the fans after the game. “You saw what the kids can do when their backs are against the wall. We may not always play the best, but there’s no team tougher than the University of Kansas.”
The Jayhawks, who were tied with the Sooners 28-28 at the break and down 54-42 with 10:13 left, secured their seventh straight victory overall, 16th in a row over OU (10-19, 4-13) in Lawrence and 34th consecutive victory in a home finale.
That includes 33 Senior Days dating back to the 1983-84 contest. KU had no seniors on the roster in 2006-07.
Seniors Mason (23 points), Landen Lucas (8 points, 8 rebounds) and Tyler Self (no points, 3 minutes), who were introduced with their parents and accorded standing ovations before the game, were to deliver individual speeches after the contest per KU tradition. Graham finished with 16 points and Jackson 11 points and 12 boards.
KU wound up hitting 12 of 20 free throws and 50 percent of its shots to OU’s 34.9 percent. Kameron McGusty had 14 for the Sooners.
Self, a fifth-year non-scholarship player, started his first game as a Jayhawk. He played the first 3 minutes, 27 seconds, leaving with KU trailing 7-0. The 6-foot-2 Self had one foul, but no other stats in that early stint. Mason was 0 for 4 from the field in that stretch.
The first half was mighty ugly. KU shot 34.8 percent and committed an unsightly 11 turnovers, including five by Josh Jackson and three by Mason.
Mason had eight points and Graham seven in the half. OU hit 8 of 32 floor shots for an anemic 25 percent. The Sooners did drill 10 of 11 free throw tries while committing eight turnovers.
Down 12-5, KU used an 11-4 run to knot the score at 16 with 9:03 left before half. Graham hit two free throws, Lucas an inside shot, then two free throws, Lagerald Vick a three and Mason two free throws in the surge. Mason hit back-to-back threes to give KU a 24-22 lead at 6:31.
Oklahoma came out the second half and used a 21-11 run to build a 49-39 lead with 11:35 to go.
Down 12, the Jayhawks finally responded, slicing the gap to 58-56 at 6:33 following a 14-4 run. Mason scored, Vick hit a three, Jackson slammed off an inbounds pass from Mason and Vick hit another three. Then Lucas and Jackson scored to cut it to one. Graham hit back to back threes followed by a bucket by Mason and another three by Graham.
KU will next meet Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater.
Senior superlatives
KU coach Self commented on KU’s three seniors during his pre-game spot on the Jayhawk radio network.
“This group has been special,” he said. “Tyler has meant much more to the program than what anybody knows, much like Evan (Manning, a walk-on who graduated last year) last year. They’ve had a unique way to put their handprint over everything. Tyler’s done that in a big way.
“Landen was not highly recruited. He came here (and) we hoped he could end up being a guy to help us in time. He ends up starting 2 1/2 years. Everyone knows how important and how valuable he is. We knew Frank was a good player when we got him. We had no idea he’d blossom and mature to be in position to be a national player of the year candidate, strong candidate, late in his senior season. Even more than that, how he’s grown off the court is just remarkable.”
Mason needs to pass two classes this semester to graduate in four years. Lucas and Self have graduated and are working on MBAs.
“It’s been a good athletic achievement class, good off the court as well,” Bill Self said.
The No. 1 ranking
KU’s coach addressed being ranked No. 1 before the game.
“Well, it really doesn’t mean a ton, but it means more at the end of February than it does at the beginning of January, obviously, because you are closer to the finish line,” Self said. “These guys have performed at a pretty consistent level for the most part all year long.
“Of course we’ve had our moments where we weren’t very good, but for the most part they’ve competed and tried real hard. For this to happen and happen on a Monday which happens to be your last home game and Senior Night, I think it adds a little bit to the excitement.”
Of KU’s position for the upcoming NCAA Tournament entering the last week of the regular season Self said: “Certainly we can stay a No. 1-seed because I think right now we could be for sure. The only way we’ll stay it is if we continue to play well and have success on the court.”
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments