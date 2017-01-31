Carlton Bragg’s municipal court date for drug paraphernalia charge moved to March 3

The scheduled first court appearance for Carlton Bragg, the Kansas sophomore basketball player charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, has been moved.
City of Lawrence Municipal Court documents obtained Tuesday by The Star show Bragg is scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. March 3 and is represented by attorney Hatem Chahine. The charge against Bragg, 21, was entered in municipal court Monday after KU police said Friday he had been issued a notice to appear in court. Bragg was originally scheduled for a first appearance on Feb. 14.
Bragg has been indefinitely suspended from competition by KU coach Bill Self for an undisclosed team rules violation since Thursday night. Bragg missed Saturday’s game at Kentucky and won’t play Wednesday against Baylor.
According to University of Kansas police, two glass smoking devices with residue were seized during their investigation into a reported rape in December at McCarthy Hall, where the men’s basketball team and other male students live. KU police said in a news release Friday morning that “there is no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case.”
According to a Lawrence city ordinance, possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor that can be punished by a fine of $200 to $2,500 with a possible jail term of up to one year. The ordinance also says the court is allowed to suspend all or part of the minimum fine.
A KU police investigation remains open into the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl and two other crimes, contributing to a child’s misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor, which allegedly occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18 at McCarthy.
Police have not released any information about a suspect in those three offenses, including whether the suspect resides at McCarthy or attends KU.
