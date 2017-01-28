Second-ranked Kansas rallies for 79-73 victory at No. 4 Kentucky

The highly-anticipated Kansas-Kentucky game, hyped by ESPN all week during broadcasts of its many other college basketball contests, lived up to its billing Saturday in Rupp Arena.
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge battle between No. 2 KU and No. 4 UK, which happen to be the two winningest programs in NCAA hoops history, was claimed by Kansas, a 79-73 victor before a full house in Kentucky’s tradition-rich building, which seats 23,000 fans.
It marked the Jayhawks’ second straight victory over UK after KU won last year in overtime in Allen Fieldhouse. KU improved to 19-2 overall this season, while Kentucky fell to 17-4.
This one was decided by an 11-0 KU run in the second half that turned a 59-58 KU deficit into a 69-59 lead at 4:41.
KU was led by guards Frank Mason and Josh Jackson, who had 21 and 20 points respectively. Jackson had 10 rebounds and Mason four assists. Landen Lucas had 13 points (off 6 of 6 shooting) and five rebounds while Devonté Graham had 12 points. Kentucky was led by Malik Monk and Derek Willis who had 18 apiece. Isaiah Briscoe had 12 and De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo 10.
Jackson, who had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals the first half as KU trailed by five points (32-27) at the break, scored the first six points of the second half, giving KU a 33-32 lead at 18:59.
The Jayhawks led by as many as five, 54-49 (at 11:31), following a bucket by Mason and three by Graham.
However, Kentucky, which trailed 58-54, at 9:28, did immediately regain a 59-58 lead at 8:11 following a 5-0 run.
KU went on an amazing 11-0 run immediately after UK grabbed that one-point advantage and the Jayhawks led, 69-59, at 4:33 Jackson scored on a tip, Mason dropped in a three, Lucas had a putback of a Mason miss, Graham a hoop and Lucas another stickback at 4:41 to put KU up by 10.
Mason had eight points the first half. Kentucky, which was led by Malik Monk’s 12 points, had led by as many as 12 points (23-11, 25-13, 29-17) in the initial half before KU rallied, thanks in part to a 2-3 zone defense.
KU used a 7-0 run to cut a 31-20 deficit to just four points at :41.9.
Graham had two points, Jackson two, Lagerald Vick two on an alley oop slam dunk off a pass from Graham and Dwight Coleby one point.
Kentucky used a 13-2 run to turn an 8-7 deficit into a 20-10 lead at 10:36. Monk had eight points, Derek Willis three and Bam Adebayo two in the run. KU had hit just 5 of 17 shots at that point in falling behind 10.
KU hit 40 percent of its shots the first half, failing to hit a three in eight tries. Kentucky hit 42.9 percent of its shots, going 3 of 8 from three.
KU will next meet Baylor at 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Allen Fieldhouse.
Good frame of mind
KU coach Bill Self said before the game that the Jayhawks entered the KU-UK contest in a positive frame of mind despite Tuesday’s loss at West Virginia and also reports of alleged crimes in McCarthy Hall, a dorm that houses men’s basketball players and other male students, that surfaced earlier in the week.
“We’re fine. We didn’t play well at West Virginia. Guys were obviously down about that, then we had some distractions obviously that our players had to deal with. It goes with the territory whenever something like that occurs or an alleged allegation occurs,” Self said in his pregame interview on the Jayhawk Radio network.
“Our guys had to be big boys and understand that’s part of it and certainly it’s serious and needs to be handled in a serious way. That’s the way as a group we will totally respect the process and going about it in the proper way. On the flip side the train doesn’t stop. It keeps rolling, so guys have to stay focused. They are very excited. They seem to be together and very excited about today,” Self added.
Three KU coaches in house
Self on the fact he, Larry Brown and Ted Owens, who have accounted for 886 of KU’s 2,204 victories, all were in Rupp Arena for the game:
“Of course coach Brown has been with us (last few days in Lawrence watching practice). We saw coach Owens earlier. Both are great guys,” Self said before the game.
Teams battle in recruiting
Rivals.com took a look at some of the “most memorable” recruiting battles between KU’s Bill Self and Kentucky’s John Calipari.
KU landed Andrew Wiggins, ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2013; Xavier Henry, ranked No. 8 in the Class of 2009 and Cheick Diallo, No. 5 in the Class of 2015. Kentucky signed Julius Randle, No. 2 in the Class of 2013 and Terrence Jones, No. 13 in the Class of 2010.
Not included on the list were the recruiting battles for current Wildcats De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. “We recruited both of them hard,” Self said.
KU and Kentucky are both recruiting Trae Young, a 6-2 senior from Norman (Okla.) North, ranked No. 14 in the Class of 2017 and Romeo Langford, a 6-4 junior from New Albany (Ind.) High, ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2018.
Preston to play in Brand game
KU signee Billy Preston, a 6-10 senior from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., who is ranked No. 8 in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.com, has been selected to play in the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic, set for April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. KU prospect Young is also in the game.
