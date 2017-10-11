Former Dolphins coach ‘used me as his cocaine platter,’ says KC woman who shared video

Kijuana Nige Sherrod, the Blue Springs native who shared the video of a former NFL coach sniffing a white substance, said she released the video to expose inequalities in the United States and to protect herself.

Sherrod, 33, made the comment during an interview Wednesday on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stu Gotz” on ESPN.com. Sherrod posted a video Sunday on her Facebook page that showed Dolphins offensive-line coach Chris Foerster sniffing a white powder on a desk.

It went viral, and Foerster resigned on Monday.

“After he sent the video, he probably came off of his high a little bit ... he low-key kind of threatened me in case I ended up exposing the information,” Sherrod said. “Before he could do anything to me, I just felt that also needed to be exposed. Just in case I just so happened to get set up or somehow pop up dead, this story was still going to get out.”

Sherrod, who declined an interview with The Star on Monday without being paid, also wanted to expose the “inequality with being a minority.”

“To be completely honest with you guys, the thing is, me and my best friend actually already had plans to record him someway regardless to expose it,” Sherrod said. “Even if he didn’t send that video, it was going to be exposed because it needed to be exposed.

“How do we have someone that is getting paid millions to be a leader for a team, you know what I’m saying, doing blow when we can’t have … people kneeling for the anthem? I doesn’t make sense to me.”

Sherrod, who was a 2003 graduate of Blue Springs High School, told Le Batard she met Foerster in California before the Dolphins game against the Chargers and that they got together multiple times after that. At one point, she said, the two were dating.

But the initial meeting was because Foerster was looking for “entertainment.” She elaborated on that.

“Chris Foerster used me as his cocaine platter,” Sherrod said.

Sherrod said that happened multiple times, but she never used cocaine.

The video that Sherrod shared has since been taken off her Facebook page, but she said Wednesday that it was taken in the Dolphins office about a week ago. Sherrod said she has more damaging video and pictures (“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” she said).

But she was surprised that Foerster sent the video in the first place.

“If I was getting paid millions of dollars, I would never have done anything like this,” Sherrod said. “I would never have done blow, no kind of crime at all that would put me in position to lose that job ever. Ever.”