Dave Helling: It’s OK to vote against more tax increases on April 4 ballot

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

1:19 At rally for animal shelter, mayor suggests what to tell opponents of Question 3

2:46 Listen to 911 calls from the Overland Park apartment fire

0:52 Raw video: Lockdown at Oak Park high school

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

2:08 Storm damages homes in Leawood