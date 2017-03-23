Election road map: Your guide to the issues on Kansas City’s April 4 ballot

Kansas Citians will head to the polls April 4 to decide multiple ballot issues.
Voters will decide whether to approve the largest series of general obligation bond authorizations in city history. The majority of the $800 million in bonds would be put toward dozens of road, sidewalk and bridge projects scattered across all six City Council districts. The remainder — about $200 million — would address improving flood control and public buildings in the city and replacing its dilapidated animal shelter.
Also on April’s ballot is a 1/8 -cent sales tax proposal that would benefit economic development in the central part of the city, proponents say. There is also a proposal to reduce the punishment for marijuana possession. If passed, it would eliminate the possibility of serving jail time for those convicted of simple possession and would reduce the maximum fine from $500 to $25.
Read all of The Star’s coverage of the issues Kansas Citians will vote on next month, including analysis and a look at other regional and national elections.
For a sample ballot, visit the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners website.
Question 1: Streets, sidewalks and bridges
Question 2: Flood control
Question 3: Public buildings and structures
Question 4: 1/8 -cent sales tax
Here's basic information about the sales tax question on Kansas City's April 4 ballot
The question asks voters to approve a 1/8-cent sales tax to benefit economic development in the central part of the city.
Sales tax advocates say it’s time for all of KC to support inner-city redevelopment
Supporters say that a failure to correct Prospect Avenue’s ills has led to the pathologies of poverty, high crime rates, joblessness and feeble property values.
Question 5: Marijuana punishment
Analysis of the issues
$800 million bond package is a big political gamble on Kansas City’s April ballot
The proposal would require a tax increase at a time when anti-tax sentiment runs high and trust in government nationally is low.
Campaign flier on KC’s infrastructure proposal understates tax increase
The average homeowner would pay about $100 more per year should the bond package pass.
Comments