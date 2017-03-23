Government & Politics

Election road map: Your guide to the issues on Kansas City’s April 4 ballot

The Kansas City Star staff

Kansas Citians will head to the polls April 4 to decide multiple ballot issues.

Voters will decide whether to approve the largest series of general obligation bond authorizations in city history. The majority of the $800 million in bonds would be put toward dozens of road, sidewalk and bridge projects scattered across all six City Council districts. The remainder — about $200 million — would address improving flood control and public buildings in the city and replacing its dilapidated animal shelter.

Also on April’s ballot is a  1/8 -cent sales tax proposal that would benefit economic development in the central part of the city, proponents say. There is also a proposal to reduce the punishment for marijuana possession. If passed, it would eliminate the possibility of serving jail time for those convicted of simple possession and would reduce the maximum fine from $500 to $25.

Question 1: Streets, sidewalks and bridges

Question 2: Flood control

Question 3: Public buildings and structures

Question 4:  1/8 -cent sales tax

Question 5: Marijuana punishment

Analysis of the issues

Other elections in the region and nation

