Gov. Brownback, it’s time to resign and let Kansas move on

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback appeared Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the nominee to be the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback appeared Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the nominee to be the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Senate Foreign Relations Committee

