Sudan: It's not too late

In South Sudan, the famine is official but the genocide is not

How many more people have to die in South Sudan before we decide that it’s a genocide? Or decide to intervene? More, apparently, though over 50,000 South Sudanese arrived in Uganda in January alone. If there’s to be any hope of saving the South Sudanese people from those who are running what’s left of their country, our new president will need to be more engaged than his predecessor.