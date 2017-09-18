Randy Potter’s body sat at KCI for eight months. Why didn’t Lenexa police check airport parking lots?

More Videos 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Pause 1:02 City councilwoman Jolie Justus says a procurement review might be helpful 6:17 KCMO city manager talks about the city's bid for Amazon 2:27 Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd 1:56 'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 1:48 Divers search for engagement ring dropped during viral proposal 1:17 Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star