Friends of missing Lenexa man organize search effort

Friends of a Lenexa man who has been missing since Jan. 17 plan to search for him Saturday morning.
Police said that Randy W. Potter, 53, was last seen leaving his Lenexa residence at 7 a.m. that day. Potter has not been in contact with family or friends since. He normally drives a white 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Kansas license tag 959-GXP.
The group will convene at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station on the corner of West 87th Parkway and Loiret Boulevard. The search is scheduled to conclude around 3 p.m.
“We are certain that Randy did not choose to leave his home ... and not return,” said Catherine Tronnes, a relative who is seeking volunteers. “We want to locate him and believe that searching the area near where he lives and the possible path he may have taken that morning will help bring him home. We desperately need your eyes, your time and your efforts.”
Anyone with information should call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7300.
