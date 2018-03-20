Does theater count as community service? It did for former Mo. trooper in drowning case

SHARE COPY LINK The father of Brandon Ellingson spoke directly to Trooper Anthony Piercy during his sentencing in September. John Sleezer, Monty Davis, Keith Myers and Laura Bauer The Kansas City Star

The father of Brandon Ellingson spoke directly to Trooper Anthony Piercy during his sentencing in September. John Sleezer, Monty Davis, Keith Myers and Laura Bauer The Kansas City Star