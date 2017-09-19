1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found Pause

0:54 Judge: Trooper gets 10 days ‘shock time’ in Brandon Ellingson drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

0:31 Listen as Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Piercy apologizes to Ellingson family

2:07 Craig Ellingson to Piercy: 'You’re the reason why my son Brandon is dead'

0:47 At rally for trans woman killed by police, protesters struck by vehicle

0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks

1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd

0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School

2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater