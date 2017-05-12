‘Old boys’ head home to say farewell to Wentworth Military Academy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Cadets come back for Wentworth's final march Pause 2:36 Loss of Wentworth Military Academy shocks Lexington, Mo. 1:57 Working toward a new single-terminal KCI 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 2:08 Kansas business owner gives pet names to burglars caught on camera 6:34 Mayor Sly James reveals surprise plan for new KCI terminal 0:24 Frank Mason says Celtics' Isaiah Thomas proves 'heart over hype' can work in NBA 2:16 Excerpts from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' White House news briefing 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board 2:54 Tom Bossert says cybersecurity order will help keep U.S. safer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The announcement that Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Mo., would close shocked alumni. But they are returning in force to cheer the last grads. Donald Bradley The Kansas City Star