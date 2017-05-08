Wentworth Military Academy’s closing spurs town to charge ahead

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Walk marks 10-year disappearance of Belton teen Kara Kopetsky Pause 2:20 Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game 2:41 As dog numbers surge downtown, Kansas City steps in it 1:10 Royals manager Ned Yost on Danny Duffy, offensive struggles 0:24 Frank Mason says Celtics' Isaiah Thomas proves 'heart over hype' can work in NBA 2:15 Jehu Chesson ready to catch long passes as new Chiefs WR 1:23 The Royals' Whit Merrifield describes Garth Brooks concert appearance 1:31 Miriam Burns Horn: Trailblazing golfer "had an aura about her" 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The announced closing of Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Mo., has left a vacuum in the town of about 4,700. Mayor Jerry Brown says it feels like a tornado has just wiped out something they thought would be there forever. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star